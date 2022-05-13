Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fundraising couple ‘third of the way’ to Santiago de Compostela

By Eyleen Gomez
13th May 2022

Septuagenarians Robert (Bobby) and Ana Maria Gomez are a third of the way through their epic 1,000-mile [1,609km] walk from Gibraltar to the north of Spain with the aim of raising funds for GHITA.

On April 17 the couple left Gibraltar to make their way to Santiago de Compostela and following on to the Camino del Norte.

“Yesterday [Tuesday] at 11.10am re reached Merida after a ‘short’ 17km walk from Torremegia,” said Mr Gomez.

“We have now been walking for 23 days. We have averaged 23.3kms a day , just over half a marathon a day, and have walked a total of 536 kms or 333 miles.”

“We have also taken over 700,000 steps.”

On Thursday they took a day’s rest.

“Don’t forget we are doing this to raise awareness of deafness related issues and to raise funds for GHITA,” Mr Santos added.

“We also want to promote walking as a form of exercise both for children and adults alike.”

To follow their progress go to Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/longwalkfromGib and to donate online: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/longwalkfromgib

