Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Futsal Play-off deciders as Lynx and Bavaria look to secure place in finals

By Stephen Ignacio
9th May 2024

This weekend marks the second leg of the Futsal Play-offs, which will determine who will advance to the finals and potentially secure a spot in the Futsal Champions League.
In a week where Gibraltar achieved its first-ever ranking in the FIFA Futsal World Rankings, placing 126th out of 139 countries listed, the play-offs underscored the tight battles in the domestic league.
The biggest surprise came when Bavaria defeated Europa 6-4 in a tightly contested match, potentially marking the first time a team not associated with a senior National League club could vie for European competition. Bavaria will need to hold out in the second leg; a draw will be sufficient to advance to the finals. A win for Europa will force a third-leg match on Sunday. Bavaria, which has steadily maintained momentum in recent years, knocking on the doors of the top four, aims to secure its place in the finals. This would be a shock, as they would surpass last year’s winners, a team that consistently held the top two spots throughout the season. Bavaria’s victory reflects the success of their objective to break into the top four and prepare for the playoffs.
In the second match of the playoffs, the combative Laguna 2007 were not expected to pose much of a challenge for Lynx. However, it was Lynx who received a shock as Laguna began to narrow the score. Despite being eight goals behind, Laguna scored six of their own, causing Lynx some trouble. Lynx coach Ramos expressed dissatisfaction with his team’s performance as they secured a 10-6 victory, warning them not to lose focus easily. He emphasized that even with a lead, in just two minutes, a large scoreline could be greatly reduced in this game.
Lynx aims to return to European competitions after a two-year absence, having lost the momentum that saw them compete in Europe for five consecutive years.

Most Read

Local News

Short-toed eagle rescued in Devils Tower Road

Wed 8th May, 2024

Local News

Bank scammer takes thousands from local couple

Tue 7th May, 2024

Sports

Angel Investor Saves Gibraltar Football Club Manchester 62 with $20m Investment,

Wed 8th May, 2024

Local News

‘The King’s Residence’ submits new proposal for Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Emma continues to light the paths in Europe for Gibraltar

9th May 2024

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps are one point away from the title

9th May 2024

Sports
Lions Gibraltar Women and Europa Women reach Women’s Rock Cup finals

9th May 2024

Sports
Bruno’s ten-men beat Manchester 62

9th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024