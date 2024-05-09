Futsal Play-off deciders as Lynx and Bavaria look to secure place in finals

This weekend marks the second leg of the Futsal Play-offs, which will determine who will advance to the finals and potentially secure a spot in the Futsal Champions League.

In a week where Gibraltar achieved its first-ever ranking in the FIFA Futsal World Rankings, placing 126th out of 139 countries listed, the play-offs underscored the tight battles in the domestic league.

The biggest surprise came when Bavaria defeated Europa 6-4 in a tightly contested match, potentially marking the first time a team not associated with a senior National League club could vie for European competition. Bavaria will need to hold out in the second leg; a draw will be sufficient to advance to the finals. A win for Europa will force a third-leg match on Sunday. Bavaria, which has steadily maintained momentum in recent years, knocking on the doors of the top four, aims to secure its place in the finals. This would be a shock, as they would surpass last year’s winners, a team that consistently held the top two spots throughout the season. Bavaria’s victory reflects the success of their objective to break into the top four and prepare for the playoffs.

In the second match of the playoffs, the combative Laguna 2007 were not expected to pose much of a challenge for Lynx. However, it was Lynx who received a shock as Laguna began to narrow the score. Despite being eight goals behind, Laguna scored six of their own, causing Lynx some trouble. Lynx coach Ramos expressed dissatisfaction with his team’s performance as they secured a 10-6 victory, warning them not to lose focus easily. He emphasized that even with a lead, in just two minutes, a large scoreline could be greatly reduced in this game.

Lynx aims to return to European competitions after a two-year absence, having lost the momentum that saw them compete in Europe for five consecutive years.

