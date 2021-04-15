Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Futsal women’s international confirmed

By Stephen Ignacio
15th April 2021

UEFA have confirmed the fixtures for the upcoming Group C Preliminary Round for the Women’s EURO Qualifiers that will be held on The Rock in May.
Running from May 5 to May 7, the fixtures will be played at the Tercentenary Sport’s Hall which will now play host to the Futsal teams of Gibraltar as well as Belgium and Kazakhstan.
The Preliminary Round of fixtures kicks off at 18:00 on May 5 and will see the hosts Gibraltar take on a Belgium side which have amassed one win, one draw and one loss in their previous three matches.
Belgium will again be in action the following day on May 6 at 18:00 when they take on a Kazakhstan outfit that has failed to win in their previous three matches.
The final fixture will take place on the last day of the qualifying round and will see the hosts Gibraltar again in action this time taking on Kazakhstan at 18:00.
Gibraltar’s National Futsal squad have been hard at work preparing for the tournament since restrictions on The Rock were lifted. - GFA

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

Ships quarantined after Covid cases detected

Wed 14th Apr, 2021

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Youth darts returns April 21

15th April 2021

Sports
GABBA announces updates to its fixtures including finals

15th April 2021

Sports
Big win for Bavaria in women’s volleyball league

15th April 2021

Sports
Weekend packed with sports

15th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021