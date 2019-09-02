Future Brexit challenges require bi-partisan approach, Chamber says
The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce has called for a bi-partisan approach to deal with the future challenges that will face Gibraltar after October 31. In its latest annual report, the business organisation said the “existential threat” Gibraltar now faces is likely to be in connection with Gibraltar’s inclusion in any future UK/ EU new treaty...
