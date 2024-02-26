Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Local News

Future Pathways career event being held this week

By Chronicle Staff
26th February 2024

Westside School, Bayside School and the Gibraltar College are collaborating on ‘Future Pathways’, a three day event for Year 12 students with a focus on career and higher education choices.
The event has been taking place since Monday and will continue until Wednesday at Bayside and Westside.

The three secondary institutions teamed up with Kusuma Trust, the Youth Service and CIPD Gibraltar to put together a programme of talks and panel discussions to help guide young people towards the right career for them.

The event has guest speakers who will talk to them about the different avenues that are available to them when they leave school, including both university and non-university pathways.

Some of the sessions will be compulsory but students will also select four panel discussions to attend, from a total of 15, based on their own areas of interest.

Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: 'This is an excellent initiative, providing guidance and advice to young people who soon need to make important decisions about their futures.”

“Hearing firsthand from industry experts about the variety of roles within the distinct fields will provide young people real insight into the range of pathways and industries available. It is important that they are properly advised and supported, no matter what path they choose.”

