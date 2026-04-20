GABBA in coaching qualification for minis

Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association held what officials described as an “awesome Saturday morning” on the second day of their Coaching Qualification (GCQ) Mini programme.

The session was expertly delivered by GABBA Development Officer Luis Romero, bringing great energy and insight to our enthusiastic MiniBasketball coaches,” Jason McMahon, Schools Development Officer for the association, told this newspaper.

“Fantastic to see collaboration across the board.”

The coaches involved included Special Olympics coaches, Schools Development Coach Nadine Delgado, GABBA MiniBasket/Schools Development Officer Jason McMahon, and the session was held in the presence of GABBA National Coach Stuart Felice.