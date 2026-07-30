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Thu 30th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Judo team last to compete at Glasgow 2026 for Gibraltar

By Stephen Ignacio
30th July 2026

With Team Gibraltar’s swimmers, athletes and weightlifters having now completed their competitions at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, only the two members of Gibraltar’s judo team remain to compete.
Both Adam Stevens and Bradley Morris-McKenzie will be representing Gibraltar for the first time. It is also the first known occasion that Gibraltar has competed in the sport of judo at the Commonwealth Games.
Accompanied by coaches Liam Conroy and Peter Conroy, the team has been preparing for its first competition, which takes place on August 1.
Speaking to this newspaper, Liam Conroy said: “The team is feeling excited and ready as both athletes make their Commonwealth Games debut on Saturday, August 1.
“Adam Paul Stevens (Under 81kg) has drawn Peniamina Percival of Samoa in his opening contest, while Bradley Morris-McKenzie (Under 90kg) faces a huge challenge against Jamal Petgrave of England, the current Commonwealth champion and England’s number one at 90kg.
“Both athletes are extremely happy and proud to be representing Gibraltar on the highest international stage. They have worked incredibly hard to earn their place here, and the excitement within the team is building as competition day approaches.”
National coach Peter Conroy said: “I am incredibly proud of both of our athletes and of everything they have done to earn their place here. This is a historic moment, as it is the first time that Gibraltar Judo and the Gibraltar Judo Association have been represented at the Commonwealth Games. It is a tremendous honour for everyone involved. The team has prepared well, the athletes are ready, and we know the challenge ahead. We will give absolutely everything for Gibraltar.”

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