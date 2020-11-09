Gabriela to climb Med Steps for World Diabetes Day

Young Type 1 diabetic, Gabriela Pope, will be climbing Med Steps this Saturday to raise awareness for World Diabetes Day.

At just nine years old Gabriela believes it is important to raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes, particularly as it can easily to confused with Type 2 diabetes which tends to develop later in life.

Gabriela told the Chronicle that her diabetes makes her “special” and having never completed a challenge like this before she will be accompanied by her mum Angela, stepdad Luke and brother Dylan.

“Some people and some friends in school thought I got diabetes because I ate too many sweets, but I didn't,” she said.

“A part of my body just stopped working.”

“My brother has Type 1 too.”

She opted for the Med Steps for two reasons.

“It’s a long walk for me so it is a challenge. And it is really pretty when you are up there.”

Ms Pope originally set herself a target of £50 but she has gone way past that now having raised £340 so far.

“I would like to see kids with diabetes get a new pancreas,” she said on her goals.

If anyone would like to donate contact her mother Angela Martine on Facebook.