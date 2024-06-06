Gabriella Martinez triumphs with photo 'No me Responde' at Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition
Gabriella Martinez won this year’s Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition and £6,000 for her photograph ‘No me Responde’. The announcement was made at the opening of the exhibition in the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on Tuesday evening. Earlier this year, the Kishin Alwani Foundation, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Fine Arts Association, announced that the competition will...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here