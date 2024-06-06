Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gabriella Martinez triumphs with photo 'No me Responde' at Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
6th June 2024

Gabriella Martinez won this year’s Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition and £6,000 for her photograph ‘No me Responde’. The announcement was made at the opening of the exhibition in the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on Tuesday evening. Earlier this year, the Kishin Alwani Foundation, in collaboration with the Gibraltar Fine Arts Association, announced that the competition will...

