GADS donates low-profiling beds to Mount Alvernia

The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society has donated thirty low-profiling beds to Mount Alvernia.

The contribution will make a marked difference in creating a more dementia friendly environment for residents and their families, Susan Vallejo, Manager for Elderly Residential Services said.

These low-profiling beds are specially designed to assist those who are at a higher risk of falls and those living with conditions such as dementia, as they can be set at a very low height from the floor improving comfort and safety for both residents and staff.

The Gibraltar Health Authority and Elderly Residential Services have expressed their “deepest gratitude” to GADS for the generous donation.

The Minister for Health and Care, Paul Balban said: “We are very grateful to GADS for their kind donation and I would also like to personally thank them for their continued support and commitment, not only to those living with dementia within our residential settings, but to the community as a whole”.