GADS launches dementia awareness month with spotlight on assisted living
The Gibraltar Alzheimer's and Dementia Society has called for assisted living which could benefit younger dementia patients, as the charity launched its awareness month. September is World Alzheimer's Month and Chairperson Daphne Alcantara, as part of the charity's annual campaign, has highlighted how dementia increasingly affects younger people, despite often being seen as an illness...
