Galadriel, the precious cetacean of the Strait
By Maria Jesus Corrales More than 3,000 people have visited the skeleton of the fin whale Galadriel in La Línea’s Casa de la Cultura in just the first month since its unveiling, making an innovative project that began as an almost unattainable dream in 2019 into, five years, later one of the most visited attractions...
