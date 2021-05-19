Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th May, 2021

Features

Gallery Open Day next month

Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
19th May 2021

An Open Day to promote the new curation at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery will be held on Wednesday June 2.

This will mark the sixth anniversary of the opening of the Gallery to the day and will be a chance to celebrate the new works on show.

The Gallery which already housed works by Gibraltar artists Gustavo Bacarisas, Jacobo Azagury, Rudesindo Mannia, Leni Mifsud and Mario Finlayson, now also displays works from artist and playwright Elio Cruz.

Newly acquired works and paintings not exhibited before will be on show, with the ‘Quote room’, a room displaying a work and quotation by each artist, now a free-flowing space adding to the overall visitor’s experience, a spokesman for the Gibraltar Government said.

Guided tours will be on offer at 10:30am and 2:30pm, for which booking is essential. There will also be a Children’s Hour between 4:30pm and 5:30pm to encourage younger visitors, with a variety of activities on offer.

Dr John Cortes, Minister for Culture, will give a rededication address at 12pm. Complimentary cheese and wine will be offered throughout the day for visitors and the Gallery will remain open until 6pm.

Gibraltar Cultural Services encourages the public to visit the City Hall and appreciate the works of art on offer in this historical setting.

For bookings and more details contact the Cultural Development Unit on 20049161 or email development@culture.gov.gi.

