Gaming industry hears of Gibraltar’s firm resolve to address FATF’s ‘disappointing’ grey list decision
The decision by a global money laundering watchdog to place Gibraltar on its grey list came as a “disappointing surprise” to officials and regulators who believed they had presented a strong case showing the Rock had tightened its rules and processes after three years of intense work, a gaming conference heard on Thursday. Albert Isola,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here