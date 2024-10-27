Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Govt defends ‘vital’ change in telecom law as Opposition warns against ‘blanket monopoly’

By Nathan Barcio
27th October 2024

A law prohibiting new licences for mobile phone operators was passed by Parliament on Thursday, with the Opposition abstaining. The law, which amends the Communications Act 2006, sparked tense exchanges as the GSD accused the Government of providing Gibtelecom with a “complete blanket-monopoly”, criticism dismissed by ministers who said it was vital to protect consumers...

