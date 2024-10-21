Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Completion dates for Chatham Views and Phase 1 of Bob Peliza Mews have been pushed back to early 2026, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.

Last July, both Chatham Views and Phase 1 of Bob Peliza Mews, were set to be completed by December 2025.

A government spokesperson told the Chronicle Chatham Views is now programmed for completion in January 2026, and Phase 1 of Bob Peliza Mews in March 2026.

The Government also confirmed that buyers for Bob Peliza Phase 2 have been offered to instead purchase flats that had been given up in Chatham Views and Phase 1 of Bob Peliza.

Three buyers have taken up the offer.

“HMGoG wanted to give an opportunity to those in Phase 2 of Bob Peliza Mews (which will complete at a later stage) to take up a property which will be completed earlier – three in number,” a government spokesperson told the Chronicle.

The Government added that it’s unable to provide a definitive completion date for Phase 2 of Bob Peliza.

Phase 2 was initially expected to be ready 18 months after Phase 1 depending on the relocation of AquaGib Ltd’s facility and a large commercial warehouse.

“The start of Bob Peliza Mews Phase 2 is dependent on the site area being cleared of existing occupiers,” the Government said.

“It is therefore not possible to be definitive at this stage with its completion date, although works will start as soon as the site becomes available.”

“The planning for AquaGib’s relocation is progressing well and they are programmed to vacate their part of the area to alternative sites within the next six months.”

“Discussions continue with the commercial warehouse in relation to their relocation.”

Phase 2 of Hassan Centenary Terraces is still on track to be completed by May 2025, the Government also confirmed.

All ongoing estate works remain within their respective contract sums.