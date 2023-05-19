Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th May, 2023

Local News

GAMPA heads to UK festival with ‘Signed, Me’

By Chronicle Staff
19th May 2023

The winners of this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival, GAMPA, have been pre-selected to compete in the UK’s National Drama Festival with ‘Signed, Me’.

The National Drama Festival (NDF) is a competitive festival of one-act and full-length plays held annually, showcasing the “cream of amateur theatre” within the British Isles, the Ministry of Culture said.

“To be considered for the NDF, a play needs to have gained over 80 marks in an adjudicated festival in the current festival season,” a spokesman for the Ministry added.

“GAMPA, who were awarded an impressive 91 points for their play ‘Signed, Me’, at this year’s Gibraltar Festival, will be flying to Coventry in July.”

Rod Chaytor, Chair of the National Drama Festival Association, said: “It has always been my personal belief that the National Drama Festival should represent the whole of the UK with a strong international flavour.”

“I cannot think of a better expression of that vision than to welcome a top-quality group from close to the most southerly tip of Europe, willing to travel thousands of miles to compete alongside the cream of British amateur theatre.”

GAMPA Principal and actor, Christian Santos, said: “I have always wanted to compete at other Drama festivals that felt different to the one we already take part in and this one feels like the perfect choice.”

“We feel this is a great opportunity for the cast involved to experience performing with other groups and other theatres.”

“Having been selected is an absolute honour and there was no question that we would accept the offer and participate.”

For his part, the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, said: “One of my key aims as Minister for Culture is to promote our Culture outside our shores.”

“This is a huge step forward for Gibraltar Drama and Gibraltar performers, and I hope it starts a trend for future Gibraltar Drama Festival productions.”

“Many congratulations to GAMPA.”

