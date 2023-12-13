Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th Dec, 2023

Garcia finds cross-party support for Gibraltar and treaty in London political meetings

By Chronicle Staff
13th December 2023

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, met the UK Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, on Wednesday to discuss the treaty negotiation and contingency planning in the even talks fail to reach agreement.

The meeting took place in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London.

“The UK and Gibraltar Governments remain fully committed to concluding an agreement on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union,” Dr Garcia said.

“This will help secure future prosperity for both Gibraltar and the surrounding region.”

“Today, we agreed it was important that we are as prepared for the alternative as much as we can”.

Dr Garcia also held a series of cross-party meetings connected to the ongoing treaty negotiations and to the alternative plan for no agreement.

Dr Garcia held a positive meeting with Labour Shadow Europe Minister Stephen Doughty in order to discuss current issues affecting Gibraltar, including the possibility of no deal.

Mr Doughty, who has already met both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister several times, again reiterated Labour’s support for Gibraltar and for a beneficial treaty.

Dr Garcia then gave a briefing to Members of the European Scrutiny Committee of the House of Commons at their request, in a private session, where he was questioned on the details of a potential treaty and on the consequences of not agreeing one.

The Deputy Chief Minister also discussed Gibraltar issues with the Chair of the European Affairs Committee of the House of Lords, Lord Ricketts, who is a cross-bencher, and with the Foreign Affairs spokesperson of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords, Lord Purvis.

“I was delighted with the cross-party support that continues to exist and for the determination in all quarters to safeguard and protect Gibraltar,” Dr Garcia said.

“This was reflected in all my meetings, in particular with Europe Minister Leo Docherty and also with his Labour and Liberal Democrat counterparts Stephen Doughty and Lord Purvis.”

“The Government considers it important to continue to inform our friends in the UK Parliament, now that the treaty negotiations have resumed, in order that the policy priorities of Gibraltar are understood by decision-makers in London.”

