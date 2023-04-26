Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Garcia meets Europe Minister in London for Brexit talks

By Chronicle Staff
26th April 2023

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia met the UK’s Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, in London on Tuesday for discussions on Brexit.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing negotiations for a treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union and examined contingencies in the event of no treaty, a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

No further details were offered on the exchange, which took place in parallel to the second day of talks in the 13th formal round of UK/EU negotiations for a treaty on Gibraltar.

“All sides in the negotiations are committed to working intensively to conclude an EU-UK Treaty,” Dr Garcia said.

“This will help secure future prosperity for both Gibraltar and the surrounding region.”

“However, in the event that this is not possible, it is important at the same time to prepare for the alternative as much as we can.”

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty talks resume in London as Spanish defence minister signals ‘urgent need’ for deal

Tue 25th Apr, 2023

Local News

Contractor damages cable and plunges Gib into darkness

Tue 25th Apr, 2023

Local News

Local woman faces 43 parking fines in court

Fri 21st Apr, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for six-building development on Bayside Road

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Local News

Govt announces events for coronation of King Charles III

Mon 24th Apr, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Government told a ‘lot more to do’ to persuade DUP over Windsor Framework

25th April 2023

Brexit
Treaty talks resume in London as Spanish defence minister signals ‘urgent need’ for deal

25th April 2023

Brexit
CM says UK ambassador to Spain is ‘champion’ of Gibraltar, amid row over Raab and ‘boots on the ground’ claim

22nd April 2023

Brexit
In resignation letter, Raab claims senior UK diplomat ‘breached Cabinet mandate’ in Gib Brexit talks

21st April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023