Garcia meets Europe Minister in London for Brexit talks

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia met the UK’s Minister for Europe, Leo Docherty, in London on Tuesday for discussions on Brexit.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing negotiations for a treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union and examined contingencies in the event of no treaty, a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

No further details were offered on the exchange, which took place in parallel to the second day of talks in the 13th formal round of UK/EU negotiations for a treaty on Gibraltar.

“All sides in the negotiations are committed to working intensively to conclude an EU-UK Treaty,” Dr Garcia said.

“This will help secure future prosperity for both Gibraltar and the surrounding region.”

“However, in the event that this is not possible, it is important at the same time to prepare for the alternative as much as we can.”