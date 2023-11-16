Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Garcia meets King Charles alongside other OTs

King Charles III (C) poses for pictures with guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace, in London, on November 15, 2023 for delegates of the Overseas Territories Ministerial Council. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Eyleen Gomez
16th November 2023

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, alongside representatives of the other British Overseas Territories, were invited to a reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

This was followed by an official dinner hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

These events came about as a consequence of a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council between the United Kingdom and the British Overseas Territories, including Gibraltar, in London. The meeting allowed the different territories to raise matters which impact on their relationship with the United Kingdom.

The Gibraltar Government was represented by Dr Garcia in the two-day event. He spoke in different sessions including those about constitutional questions and wider matters like self-determination.

In addition to this, Dr Garcia and other representatives attended two sessions with House of Commons Committees.

The first session was with the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and the second with the Foreign Affairs Committee. The Deputy Chief Minister was able to update the Committees on the workings of the relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom, including the possibility of a treaty on the future relationship with the EU and also contingency planning for no treaty.

After Buckingham Palace and the Speaker’s dinner, Dr Garcia also briefly congratulated and wished all the best to the three students from Gibraltar who are in London to take part in the Overseas Territory youth seminar and in the UK Youth Parliament. These are Ana Grech, Karim Acolina and Jesse Chipol.

“This visit to London was packed with meetings and events. The Joint Ministerial Council revealed both the commonalities and the differences between the British Overseas Territories as a part of the wider British family,” said Dr Garcia.

“It was a welcome part of that process and a genuine honour to have had the opportunity for a conversation with His Majesty the King, who I saw remains deeply interested in Gibraltar and in the Overseas Territories as a whole.”

