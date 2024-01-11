GBC celebrates 60 years with interactive exhibition

Memories lined the walls of the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on Tuesday evening as GBC launched an exhibition marking 60 years of history.

Current and former staff viewed the exhibits, reminiscing about old programmes and discussing developments in broadcast technology over the decades.

The interactive exhibition features old equipment, photos and a ‘presenter experience’ for those attending.

GBC CEO James Neish opened the event alongside Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

“From the days when our parents and grandparents were tuning into black and white televisions, to the crackling of the radio waves, how far we've come,” Mr Neish told attendees.

“In a world where the simple swipe of our smartphones provide an endless stream of entertainment, GBC remains a steadfast companion for Gibraltarians.”

“Our TV and radio offer what the streaming giants cannot, the power of local.”

“The voices who've become our friends over the years. For many a great source of company in the good days and in the bad ones too.”

“For those who live alone, it's sometimes the only voices they'll hear.”

“As a public service broadcaster, we never underestimate the importance of what we do.”

Mr Neish said the exhibition was a trip down memory lane and, for younger members of the community, a way of learning GBC’s history and how it helped shape Gibraltar.

He thanked GBC’s staff past and present and all those who have listened and watched over the years.

“GBC has been and continues to be a pillar of entertainment, information and community empowerment as we celebrate our 60th birthday,” Mr Neish said.

“GBC has never felt so historic and established while looking so young and fresh. And every morning on radio when we raise that fader, and on tv in the evening, we know you're watching and listening. Thank you for making GBC a part of your lives.”

Mr Picardo congratulated GBC on its anniversary, noting how generations of Gibraltarians have appeared on screens and radio broadcasts.

“Video and radio came together to create a family that is accessible to every resident of Gibraltar or near Gibraltar, to get the political message of Gibraltar, or to get the political messages that are being sent within Gibraltar, to entertain in Gibraltar, to make us laugh, to make us cry, to inform us all of the things that we look to GBC to do,” Mr Picardo said.

The exhibition is held across the five vaults of the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery and will be open to the public as from today until January 31.

Mr Neish told the Chronicle this exhibition has brought back memories and has a tribute to former radio presenter the late Christine Dobinson.

“When you look back at 60 years, it's not only 60 years of memories, it's 60 years of laughter, of tears, of keeping people company, of iconic events,” Mr Neish said.

“One of the things that we've tried to do with the exhibition is bring back those memories, but it's obviously not possible to do everything.”

For Mr Neish, GBC is close to heart, not just because of his career, but also that of his late father.

“It's quite poignant for me as well, because my dad was a cameraman for GBC and he sadly passed away even before I joined GBC in 1996,” Mr Neish said.

“I was very young when my dad died, and there are some pictures on here which I had never seen before of my dad behind the camera.”

“But I remember as a kid going to GBC, and there's Clive Mendes reading the news with the original GBC News logo.”

He also remembered GBC in the days when the projectors were running.

“For me, it's just really exciting. It's brought back many memories,” he said.

“I spent many, many years at GBC before becoming chief executive.”