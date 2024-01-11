Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GBC celebrates 60 years with interactive exhibition

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
10th January 2024

Memories lined the walls of the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on Tuesday evening as GBC launched an exhibition marking 60 years of history.

Current and former staff viewed the exhibits, reminiscing about old programmes and discussing developments in broadcast technology over the decades.

The interactive exhibition features old equipment, photos and a ‘presenter experience’ for those attending.

GBC CEO James Neish opened the event alongside Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

“From the days when our parents and grandparents were tuning into black and white televisions, to the crackling of the radio waves, how far we've come,” Mr Neish told attendees.

“In a world where the simple swipe of our smartphones provide an endless stream of entertainment, GBC remains a steadfast companion for Gibraltarians.”

“Our TV and radio offer what the streaming giants cannot, the power of local.”

“The voices who've become our friends over the years. For many a great source of company in the good days and in the bad ones too.”

“For those who live alone, it's sometimes the only voices they'll hear.”

“As a public service broadcaster, we never underestimate the importance of what we do.”

Mr Neish said the exhibition was a trip down memory lane and, for younger members of the community, a way of learning GBC’s history and how it helped shape Gibraltar.

He thanked GBC’s staff past and present and all those who have listened and watched over the years.

“GBC has been and continues to be a pillar of entertainment, information and community empowerment as we celebrate our 60th birthday,” Mr Neish said.

“GBC has never felt so historic and established while looking so young and fresh. And every morning on radio when we raise that fader, and on tv in the evening, we know you're watching and listening. Thank you for making GBC a part of your lives.”

Mr Picardo congratulated GBC on its anniversary, noting how generations of Gibraltarians have appeared on screens and radio broadcasts.

“Video and radio came together to create a family that is accessible to every resident of Gibraltar or near Gibraltar, to get the political message of Gibraltar, or to get the political messages that are being sent within Gibraltar, to entertain in Gibraltar, to make us laugh, to make us cry, to inform us all of the things that we look to GBC to do,” Mr Picardo said.

The exhibition is held across the five vaults of the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery and will be open to the public as from today until January 31.

Mr Neish told the Chronicle this exhibition has brought back memories and has a tribute to former radio presenter the late Christine Dobinson.

“When you look back at 60 years, it's not only 60 years of memories, it's 60 years of laughter, of tears, of keeping people company, of iconic events,” Mr Neish said.

“One of the things that we've tried to do with the exhibition is bring back those memories, but it's obviously not possible to do everything.”

For Mr Neish, GBC is close to heart, not just because of his career, but also that of his late father.

“It's quite poignant for me as well, because my dad was a cameraman for GBC and he sadly passed away even before I joined GBC in 1996,” Mr Neish said.

“I was very young when my dad died, and there are some pictures on here which I had never seen before of my dad behind the camera.”

“But I remember as a kid going to GBC, and there's Clive Mendes reading the news with the original GBC News logo.”

He also remembered GBC in the days when the projectors were running.

“For me, it's just really exciting. It's brought back many memories,” he said.

“I spent many, many years at GBC before becoming chief executive.”

Most Read

Brexit

Cross-border business and worker groups call for ‘end to post-Brexit uncertainty’

Wed 10th Jan, 2024

Local News

Local teacher heads Dubai school’s sustainability programme and attends COP28

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Local News

Passengers left stranded as stormy weather disrupts flights and impacts radar

Tue 9th Jan, 2024

Local News

Court dissects ‘really badly drafted’ e-scooter legislation

Wed 10th Jan, 2024

Local News

Weather advisory for heavy rain

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Court dissects ‘really badly drafted’ e-scooter legislation

10th January 2024

Local News
‘Think tank’ puts focus on exploring new opportunities in financial services

10th January 2024

Local News
Passengers left stranded as stormy weather disrupts flights and impacts radar

9th January 2024

Local News
GBC to launch 60th anniversary exhibition tonight

9th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024