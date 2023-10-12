Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GBC exit poll tips thin 0.8% lead for GSD

Photo by Stephen Ignacio.

By Gabriella Peralta
12th October 2023

The GSD would clinch the election and govern with nine MPs, according to GBC’s exit poll which gave the party a wafer-thin 0.8% lead.

The exit poll found 49.6% voted GSD and 48.8% voted GSLP/Liberals, with Independent Social Democrat, Robert Vasquez, unable to secure a seat in parliament with just 1.6% of the vote.

The GSLP/Liberals would win eight seats, with two Liberal candidates Leslie Bruzon and Vijay Daryanani left out of Parliament.

On the GSD side, Youssef El Hana scored the fewest votes of the party and, according to the poll, had not secured a seat.

The results are similar to the last two Chronicle/GBC polls, which found the GSD would govern with nine.

But despite movements across the board, the top 10 candidates have remained relatively the same.

The running order for the exit poll of those in the top 17 was Mr Azopardi (GSD/718); Damon Bossino (GSD/710); Roy Clinton (GSD/698); Dr Joseph Garcia (Liberal/683); Fabian Picardo (GSLP/679); Gemma Arias-Vasquez (GSLP/676); Craig Sacarello (GSD/670); Nigel Feetham (GSLP/660); John Cortes (GSLP/647); Edwin Reyes (GSD/647); Joelle Ladislaus (GSD/638); Christian Santos (GSLP/626); Giovanni Origo (GSD/624); Pat Orfila (GSLP/621); Daniella Tilbury (GSD/612); Sir Joe Bossano (GSLP/605); Atrish Sanchez (GSD/598).

The four remaining candidates who would not make Parliament according to the poll were Leslie Bruzon (Liberal/595); Vijay Daryanani (Liberal/571); Youssef El Hana (GSD/546); and Robert Vasquez (Independent Social Democrat/212).

The exit poll was conducted outside all 15 polling stations and sampled 1,403 people, round 5.6% of the electorate.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar votes today in hotly-contested general election

Thu 12th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Polling stations busy and turnout up as election gets under way

Thu 12th Oct, 2023

Local News

Pension SuperFund to acquire STM Group for £35.6m

Wed 11th Oct, 2023

Local News

Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Polling stations busy and turnout up as election gets under way

12th October 2023

Local News
Gibraltar votes today in hotly-contested general election

12th October 2023

Local News
Public Health launches ‘Stoptober’ campaign

11th October 2023

Local News
Pension SuperFund to acquire STM Group for £35.6m

11th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023