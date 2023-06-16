Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GBC launches Summer broadcasting camp for young aspiring broadcasters

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
16th June 2023

GBC has announced details of its new Summer broadcasting camp for 10 to 14-year-olds to run for two weeks in July.

Starting on Monday July 17, the camp will see young people take part in all aspects of broadcasting from producing and filming to scripting and presenting.

Summer Camp will encourage participants to work with each other and support reading and writing techniques.

It is expected that this hands-on camp will culminate with their work going on air as part of a series of special summer programmes.

GBC Chief Executive James Neish said: “I would have loved an opportunity like this when I was young and I’m delighted that we are able to make it a reality. Not only will this open up Broadcasting House to a new generation, it will also, I hope, encourage young people to consider Broadcasting as a career.”

“We’re looking for 10 to 14-year-olds who can apply their creativity and step behind the scenes of local TV and Radio.”

The Summer Camp will include both indoor and outdoor activities.

To apply send a 30 second fun video of who you are and why you want to be chosen for GBC’s Summer Camp to WhatsApp +350 200 79760. Applications need to be submitted by Friday June 23. Places are limited.

Most Read

Local News

Globix director misses court date as liquidators reveal lavish spending

Tue 13th Jun, 2023

Local News

New firefighter for GFRS

Thu 15th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

GNTF launches new website, unveils vision for cultural hub and 'Buy a Seat' plan

Thu 15th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar ‘very much at start’ of road to net zero economy, CCC finds

16th June 2023

Local News
Gibraltar holds first King Birthday Parade of Charles’ reign

16th June 2023

Local News
ESG welcomes Juniper’s comments on fossil fuel trade

16th June 2023

Local News
Gibraltar ‘very much at start’ of road to net zero economy, CCC finds

16th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023