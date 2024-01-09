GBC to launch 60th anniversary exhibition tonight
GBC will tonight launch their 60th anniversary exhibition, called ‘A Legacy of Vision and Sound’, which looks back at the broadcaster’s history and developments in radio and television. The exhibition will be open to the public as from tomorrow until January 31 at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates and will feature images from GBC’s...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here