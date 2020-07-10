GBC’s lockdown open day raises record £180,000

The GBC Open Day: Stay Home Edition, which was broadcast during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown period, raised a record-breaking £180,000, GBC said yesterday.

Together with an earlier donation of £50,000, the Open Day Charitable Trust yesterday donated a total of £230,000 to the GHA’s Covid-19 fund, making it the largest donation in GBC’s history.

Aired on April 29, numerous individuals and companies contributed to the fund-raising efforts of Radio Gibraltar and GBC Television through a special programme broadcast on that day.

Over the past few weeks, trustees have been following up the various financial pledges made, all of which have now been honoured.

GBC CEO and Open Day Trustee, Gerard Teuma, yesterday made a presentation to Health Minister, Paul Balban, at the GHA’s offices in St Bernard’s Hospital.

Mr Teuma said: “I am delighted over the phenomenal amount of money collected.”

“Our viewers and listeners never let us down, and I am particularly pleased that the fund-raising effort has been carried out via GBC, which has had a central role in keeping everyone informed and entertained during lockdown, while also ensuring to channel financial help where it’s needed through our charitable trust.”

Open Day Trustees have thanked everyone who either donated or who encouraged corporate donations, adding that the community-wide effort has illustrated how Gibraltar always comes together at a time of need.

Mr Balban thanked GBC for having organised the special Open Day as well as everyone who contributed.