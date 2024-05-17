GBGA 'happy to help' future EGF conference
Organisers of the Ethical Gambling Forum (EGF) held recently on the Sunborn have raised the possibility the event may need to move outside Gibraltar should it not be better backed by the industry on the Rock. Numerous representatives from countries as diverse as Finland, Malta, Slovakia, Holland, Spain and the US attended the Forum –...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here