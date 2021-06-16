Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GCA criticise entertainment licence hike

Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
16th June 2021

A hike in the price of entertainment licence fees by the Gibraltar Government has drawn a scathing reaction from the Gibraltar Catering Association who questioned the timing of this decision. 

The annual entertainment fees for bars and restaurants in Gibraltar will increase from £7.50 to £125 as from July 1. 

This would include live and recorded music, public dancing and singing or entertainment, but would exclude cinematography except for transmission via the TV. 

This licence includes background music played at restaurants as well. 

“The timing of this measure is not exactly appropriate, especially in this current climate,” the GCA President, Gino Jimenez, said. 

“Everything adds up and this is an added cost for businesses.” 

“It is arrogant for them to say most businesses will be able to afford this, but a lot of us still have a very steep hill to climb as we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.” 

“Although saying that, £7.50 was ridiculously cheap and the Government has to recover its costs as well.” 

Mr Jimenez said that no consultation was held with businesses before this decision was taken, adding that the GCA had been in contact with the Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG), who also raised their concerns. 

Members of both associations have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Restaurants had to remain closed during the height of the pandemic and have slowly began recovering their regular clientele, getting table bookings and benefitting from the influx of tourists visiting Gibraltar. 

For MAG, live music came to a halt to ensure public health guidelines were being respected and it is only after the Rock has eased out of lockdown measures after the second wave that live music performances have begun across various venues. 

Kayron Pozo, Vice Chairperson for MAG, told the Chronicle: “This is a difficult one because we need to recuperate the funds for Gibraltar generally, but it must be quite concerning for the venues that have been told overnight that fees have gone up.”

“Our concern is that the venues will not want to hire musicians due to the rise in price, but when you are providing entertainment that includes having your radio or TV on.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

UN reminded of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, as UK acknowledges Spain’s ‘pragmatism’ on Rock’s post-Brexit future

Mon 14th Jun, 2021

Local News

International Driving Permits not needed in Spain, Govt says

Tue 15th Jun, 2021

Local News

Four new Covid cases detected over long weekend

Tue 15th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Beaches refurbished ahead of official bathing season

16th June 2021

Local News
GFSC and Gib Bankers Association issue advice after cyber fraud increase

16th June 2021

Local News
Cabinet congratulates Dr Garcia on CMG

16th June 2021

Local News
OFT issues warning on mug recall

16th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021