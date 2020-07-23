Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Jul, 2020

GCC to review threat level unchanged since 2015

By Chronicle Staff
23rd July 2020

The Gibraltar Contingency Council [GCC] met yesterday to review security and civil contingency matters that affect Gibraltar, and said it would review an intelligence report on global terrorism before deciding on any changes to the threat assessment locally.

Gibraltar, like much of western Europe, has been at a ‘substantial’ threat level since the 2015 terrorist attack on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

This is the third-highest grading in a five-step list that means an attack is “a strong possibility”, although there is nothing to suggest a specific threat to the Rock.

The threat level is kept under constant review but has not been downgraded since 2015, although the global context had changed dramatically since then.

Yesterday’s meeting was co-chaired by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. It was Sir David’s first GCC meeting.

“The Council agreed to review an intelligence report on international terrorism following which an assessment will be made on whether any changes to the current threat and response levels are necessary,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement after the meeting.

“Threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar will continue to be monitored closely, and Gibraltar’s law enforcement agencies together with other first responder organisations will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the public safe.”

“As ever, the public is asked to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcement concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.”

