Fri 28th Mar, 2025

GCS and GNBC attend London Book Fair and Cultural Enterprises Conference 2025

By Chronicle Staff
28th March 2025

Members of Gibraltar Cultural Services [GCS], on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, and the Gibraltar National Book Council [GNBC] recently attended the London Book Fair and the Cultural Enterprises Conference in Liverpool to explore new opportunities for collaboration and networking within the literary and cultural industries.

During the events, discussions took place on various initiatives. A meeting with the British Council explored potential collaborations through literary programmes with other member states. Plans are also underway to launch the Summer Reading Challenge from the John Mackintosh Hall Library this year to further engage the local literary community.

Meetings with industry professionals, publishers and agents provided opportunities to integrate Gibraltar’s literary scene into the global conversation.

Discussions focused on building literary communities, preparing for publications and maintaining a presence on social media. At the Cultural Enterprises Conference, key topics included using data for insights and the role of innovation in enhancing the visitor experience. GNBC members also met in London to discuss upcoming workshops and initiatives.

GCS managers additionally met with local artists exhibiting at the London Art Fair, organised by Artspace in the UK. Artists Monica Popham and Jack Hernandez received support from GCS as part of its ongoing efforts to nurture artistic growth and expand opportunities abroad.

The trip highlighted Gibraltar’s growing engagement in the international cultural and literary landscape and its commitment to fostering creative opportunities and connections.

