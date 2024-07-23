Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Jul, 2024

GCS announce 51st Gibraltar International Art Competition

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
23rd July 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is inviting entries for the 51st Gibraltar International Art Competition.

Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Tuesday November 5 to Saturday November 16, 2024.

The 1st Prize The Gustavo Bacarisas Prize is worth £5,000, 2nd Prize The Jacobo Azagury Prize £2,000, 3rd Prize The Leni Mifsud Prize £1,500, Best Gibraltar Theme The Rudesindo Mannia Prize £1,000, Best Young Artist (16-24 years) and The Mario Finlayson Prize £1,000.

The competition is open to anyone aged 16 and over as on November 5, 2024.

A maximum of two paintings and two sculptures may be submitted by each artist with a £10 entry fee applicable per work. Works must be original and not previously entered in any GCS competition.

All winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and rules are available from www.culture.gi/forms, The John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street, The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square and GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road.

Entries must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from Wednesday October 23 to Friday October 25, 2024 between 3pm and 7pm.

For any queries, contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel 200 67236.

