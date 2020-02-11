GCS announces dates for 2020 Gibraltar Drama Festival

The Gibraltar Cultural Services has confirmed that the 2020 Gibraltar Drama Festival will take place from Monday 16 to Friday 20 March, 2020.

All performances will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall and a total of 11 plays will be presented.

The schedule includes GAMPA Infants presents: ‘I don’t Want To Go To Bed’ a children’s story by Julie Skyes – adapted by Tanya Santini Mclelland (U), GAMPA Teens presents: ‘Angels’ a Youth drama/comedy by Pauline McLynn (U) and Bayside and Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Mugged’ a drama by Andrew Payne (PG) all on Monday March 16.

Tuesday March 17 performances will include Trafalgar Theatre presents: ‘Bull’ a drama by Mike Bartlett (15+), Rock Theatre presents: ‘Interior: Panic’ a drama by Tennessee Williams (15+) and Dramatis Personae presents: ‘Ten Minutes’ a Tragic comedy/drama by Julian Felice (U).

Billed for Wednesday 18 March are Santos Productions: ‘Four Minutes Twelve Seconds’ a drama by James Fritz (PG), Dramatis Personae presents: ‘I Ate All The Bourbon Creams’ a dark comedy by Julian Felice (15+) and GAMPA Seniors presents: ‘Keeping Up With The Jones’ ’ a comedy by The Cast (U)

Thursday March 19 will see performances from The Magazine Studio: ‘Girls Like That’ a teen drama by Evan Placey (PG & 15+), and Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Every Time We Think of Them’ a drama by Julian Felice (PG)

The Gala night on Friday March 20 will include the top two or three plays and will include the winning play of the Festival, followed by the awards ceremony.

The Adjudicator will give a short delivery about each performance at the end of every session.

Tickets for the festival will be on sale on weekdays at the John Mackintosh Hall as from Wednesday, February 26, between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

During performance days, tickets will be on sale at the venue an hour before the session begins.

For any further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi