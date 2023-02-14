GCS announces programme for 66th Gibraltar International Drama Festival

The programme for the 66th Gibraltar International Drama Festival has been announced by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

The festival will open on Monday, March 20, with ‘Men Like That’ (15+), a Drama/Comedy by Hannah Mifsud, played by the Magazine Studio Theatre, followed by the Bayside & Westside Drama Group presenting a satirical comedy, ‘A Series of Public Apologies’ (15+) by John Donnelly.

On Tuesday, GAMPA Teens will open the proceedings with Hannah Mifsud’s ‘One Last Chance’ (U), after which the Theatre Makers and Rock Theatre will present ‘The Actor’s Nightmare’ (PG), a comedy by Christopher Durang.

The No Frills Theatre Company will launch Wednesday’s plays with the comedy ‘On The Evils of Tobacco’ (PG) by Anton Chekhov (adapted by Stephen Mulrine), with In Bloom Productions and the Bayside & Westside Drama Group completing the bill with the dramas ‘Burnout’ (PG) and ‘Natives’ (15+) respectively.

On Thursday, the Medway Little Theatre Youth Company will present ‘About to Depart’ (PG), a drama by Heather Simms, and will be followed by GAMPA’s ‘Signed, Me.’ (PG), a comedy/drama by Hannah Mifsud and Christian Santos before returning to the stage for ‘A Christmas, Carol!’ (PG, Comedy)

Friday will be the Festival Gala Night where the best plays and the Overall winner will be on stage, with the awards ceremony occurring immediately afterwards.

Tickets for the festival will be on sale via www.buytickets.gi as from Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The Drama Festival that will be held from Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24.

All performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre.

For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel. 20067236.