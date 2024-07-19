GCS hosts fun printmaking workshop at GEMA Gallery

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) held a printmaking morning at GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion recently as part of their cultural programme of activities for young people to enjoy this summer.

The workshop, ran by Naomi Duarte, saw children turn their own tote bag into a piece of wearable art.

The next GCS event is an Aboriginal Art Workshop on July 25 ran by Cristina Rodriguez. Children are invited to join GCS for an exciting art painting workshop inspired by local marine life. Where they will learn the traditional dotting technique using warm and cold colours to create beautiful and intricate designs.

This hands -on workshop is perfect for beginners and those looking to develop their skills in art. Children are advised to wear clothes they don’t mind getting messy in and to bring water and a snack.

Tickets for this workshop can be found at www.buytickets.gi.

GEMA Gallery is also welcoming visitors to its interactive vault that is set-up offering some creative experiences for young people.

For more information overall, contact development@culture.gov.gi or call 20041839.