GCS invests in staff training to enhance service delivery

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) has recently delivered a series of training sessions aimed at developing staff skills in emotional intelligence, accessibility, and visual media.

The sessions form part of GCS’s ongoing commitment to professional development on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, supporting high standards in service delivery across its activities.

An emotional intelligence training session, led by Lourdes Barea from On Purpose International, provided staff with tools to recognise, understand and manage emotions. The training is designed to improve communication, teamwork and customer care, helping staff handle difficult conversations and situations more effectively.

Staff also participated in a photography and videography session delivered by GCS’s Naomi Duarte. The session focused on equipping participants with technical and creative skills to produce high-quality images and videos that reflect Gibraltar’s cultural heritage.

Ms Duarte has also recently completed a Level 1 course in British Sign Language (BSL), organised by SigncodeUK through the College of Further Education and taught by Deaf tutor Elizabeth Bojad. The skills acquired aim to enhance GCS’s ability to communicate with the Deaf community, supporting accessibility and inclusivity at events and engagements.

GCS said the training sessions reflect its continued commitment to ensuring staff are equipped to serve Gibraltar’s cultural community effectively.