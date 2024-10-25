GCS launches ‘Discovering Our People’ - a competitive exhibition

The Gibraltar Cultural Services [GCS] has announced the launch of a competitive exhibition designed to celebrate the vibrant and diverse community of Gibraltar.

‘Discovering Our People’ will explore the stories of Gibraltarians from all walks of life, through photography and video.

This competitive exhibition invites entries that will explore and capture the essence of the Rock’s local community, highlighting the individuals who play pivotal roles and uncovering the stories that often go unheard.

“Participants are encouraged to submit photographs and videos that showcase the spirit of Gibraltar through its people, from unsung heroes and everyday champions to cultural icons and local legends,” said the statement.

“This competition seeks to shed light on the unique narratives that define our community, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the individuals who contribute to Gibraltar’s rich cultural tapestry.”

“Their stories that in turn represent Gibraltar’s stories.”

The top award will carry a prize of £1000, with further prizes for the best image and the best video.

Participants can submit a maximum of six original works, but no more than three in each category.

Works must be accompanied by a quote or short story of the person’s life.

Entries will be featured in an exhibition in early 2025, with the winning entry(s) to be prominently featured on the Visit Gibraltar website, “providing a global platform to showcase the compelling stories of our community members”.

Additionally, the winner(s) will be included in other cultural initiatives.

Entry forms and rules are available from: www.culture.gi/forms or John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street, Mario Finlayson National Gallery, City Hall, The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square, and GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road.

Entries must be handed in at the Fine Arts Gallery on Monday December 2 to Wednesday December 4 between 10am and 6pm.