Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GCS launches ‘Discovering Our People’ - a competitive exhibition

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
25th October 2024

The Gibraltar Cultural Services [GCS] has announced the launch of a competitive exhibition designed to celebrate the vibrant and diverse community of Gibraltar.

‘Discovering Our People’ will explore the stories of Gibraltarians from all walks of life, through photography and video.

This competitive exhibition invites entries that will explore and capture the essence of the Rock’s local community, highlighting the individuals who play pivotal roles and uncovering the stories that often go unheard.

“Participants are encouraged to submit photographs and videos that showcase the spirit of Gibraltar through its people, from unsung heroes and everyday champions to cultural icons and local legends,” said the statement.

“This competition seeks to shed light on the unique narratives that define our community, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the individuals who contribute to Gibraltar’s rich cultural tapestry.”

“Their stories that in turn represent Gibraltar’s stories.”

The top award will carry a prize of £1000, with further prizes for the best image and the best video.

Participants can submit a maximum of six original works, but no more than three in each category.

Works must be accompanied by a quote or short story of the person’s life.

Entries will be featured in an exhibition in early 2025, with the winning entry(s) to be prominently featured on the Visit Gibraltar website, “providing a global platform to showcase the compelling stories of our community members”.

Additionally, the winner(s) will be included in other cultural initiatives.

Entry forms and rules are available from: www.culture.gi/forms or John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street, Mario Finlayson National Gallery, City Hall, The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square, and GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road.

Entries must be handed in at the Fine Arts Gallery on Monday December 2 to Wednesday December 4 between 10am and 6pm.

Most Read

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘could be agreed tomorrow’ if Spain wanted

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

Montagu development ‘not in keeping’ with Govt plans for area

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Franco drums up support for Brexit demo: ‘We don’t want another 1969’

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

Sports

England and Spain U21s to face each other in La Línea friendly

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GDPF expresses solidarity with Gibraltar Police Federation on violence against police and emergency services workers

25th October 2024

Local News
Christmas Party in Town 2024 set for Nov 23

25th October 2024

Local News
Gibraltar CAB expands mediation services to foster amicable resolutions

25th October 2024

Local News
Christmas Festival of Lights 2024 set for Nov 22

25th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024