Thu 9th Jan, 2025

GCS launches John Mackintosh Hall Library card competition

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
9th January 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) is inviting the public to design new John Mackintosh Hall Library membership cards, celebrating creativity and community, with submissions open until February 28, 2025.

GCS, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and the John Mackintosh Hall Library, announced an opportunity for the design of new membership cards on Thursday morning.

“Creative individuals are being invited to come up with unique designs to reflect the Library’s ethos and place in the community,” said a statement from GCS.

“This initiative aims to celebrate creativity and inclusivity while reflecting the JMH Library’s role as a cultural and educational hub.”

The competition is open to all members of the public, with categories for both young people and adults.

In the statement from GCS it said designs should embody the spirit of the John Mackintosh Hall Library, innovation, culture, learning and community.

The winning designs will be featured as the Library’s official membership cards. Participants are encouraged to create original, inspiring designs that reflect the Library’s mission. Submissions can be in digital or physical format and must adhere to the size guidelines.

For full details on the competition, including submission guidelines and templates, please visit culture.gi.

“Join us in celebrating creativity and the love of learning. The John Mackintosh Hall Library is a cornerstone of our community, offering a rich collection of books, cultural events, and educational programmes. It serves as a welcoming space for readers, learners, and creatives of all ages,” the statement added.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos said the Ministry is excited to have the community create the designs for our membership cards.

“The Library is very much a community space and hub, so it is a wonderful to involve our users of all ages to take part in shaping its identity,” he said.

Entries must be submitted by the 28th February 2025.

