GCS named Approved Activity Provider for Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
15th November 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) has been appointed as an Approved Activity Provider (AAP) for the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, the Board of Trustees in Gibraltar making the announcement at a ceremony in City Hall on Wednesday.

This is the second AAP licenced by the Award in Gibraltar and will see GCS offering opportunities to local Award participants to undertake their Skills section activities, initially at Bronze Level but eventually offering it to Silver and Gold participants.

The Skills section of the Award aims to encourage the development of personal interests and practical skills by stimulating new interests or improve existing ones.

These interests are typically of an intellectually challenging or creative nature and may be hobbies, vocational or job-related skills, as well as social, individual or cultural activities.

Participants are expected to engage with these activities over an extended period of time; with those undertaking Bronze typically following these activities over at least three months.

GCS will also be looking at offering Gold participants from other countries the opportunity to undertake their Gold Residential Project in Gibraltar.

“This will create amazing opportunities for young people across the globe to undertake their residential project in Gibraltar,” said a statement from The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Gibraltar.

The Gold Residential Project, which is completed only at Gold level over a period of at least four nights and five consecutive days, aims to broaden participants’ horizons through involvement with others in a residential setting.”

Participants have the opportunity to share a purposeful experience with people who are not their usual companions and work towards a common goal, set out by the participants themselves.
Through the Gold Residential Project, participants will meet new people, explore life in an unfamiliar environment, develop new skills and, hopefully, have a life changing experience, said the statement.

National Director of the Award Michael Pizzarello said it was an exciting time for the Award in Gibraltar as we develop more opportunities for participants to undertake their activities.

“Having GCS take on the role of an AAP helps the Award in Gibraltar ensure the quality of the Award for young people as well as increasing the types of activities young people can engage on,” he said.

“For over sixty years, millions of young people across the globe have participated and received Awards, with millions more benefiting from its impact on communities around the world.”

“Through non-formal education, the Award can play a critical role in a young person’s personal development and is achievable by any young person who wants to accept the challenge.”

“The Award gives young people, aged 14 to 24, the opportunity to experience challenges and adventures, acquire new skills and make new friends.”

“Young people who do the Award become more confident and resilient, and develop skills in areas such as communication, problem solving and leadership.”

“This in turn impacts on their communities, who see improvements in areas including employability, health and well-being, and educational attainment.”

“The Award aims to help young people become #WorldReady via non-formal education.”

For more information about how an organisation might become an AAP, or for more information about the Award in Gibraltar, contact the National Director, Mr Pizzarello on 20051971 or email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi

