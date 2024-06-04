GCS Summer workshops and activities

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is once again offering a cultural programme for young people to enjoy this summer.

The activities include two art related workshops, a dance/ movement class and a yoga session, all at the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion. These sessions will be delivered by teachers and contributors; Cristina Rodriguez, Naomi Duarte, Zoe Bishop, Nikki Bishop and Kationa Matto who will be offering fun, creative, and interactive sessions.

Tickets for these events can be found at www.buytickets.gi.

Outdoor Storytelling, which proved very popular last year, returns and will again go on tour from some of Gibraltar’s green outdoor spaces and cultural venues. These sessions, which engage and stimulate young readers, are delivered by committed volunteers. They are ideal for youngsters aged 3-7 and booking is essential. Call 20043709 or email development@culture.gov.gi for more information.

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery will remain open through the summer months with a range of self-led activities on offer. Young people and children are encouraged to visit the Gallery at the City Hall and explore the artwork on show through fun interactive activities and the GCS discovery trail, among others. Adults can also enjoy the artwork and find out more by using QR codes available across the Gallery with the free Wi-Fi.

GEMA Gallery will also be welcoming visitors with an interactive vault set-up offering some creative experiences for young people.

“Gibraltar Cultural Services go above and beyond to find new interesting offerings of value for all our community, and in this case for our youth,” said the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos.

“The variety of activities in this year’s Summer Programme has something for everyone, from art, to dance, yoga and of course, the promotion of books and reading. Storytelling especially is of such value, as through reading children will be inspired to be more creative, use their imagination and enhance their language skills.”

“The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and GEMA are beautiful art spaces that can be used for so many other different functions, so I am always pleased to open up our venues for initiatives such as these.”

The Outdoor Storytelling will inspire children to enjoy our green spaces. My thanks to all our collaborators who genuinely believe in our arts and culture and want to inspire and educate young people.”

GCS will also be supporting The Mindspace Project with their ‘Summer Camp with a Difference’.

The aim of the programme is to broaden children’s education about Gibraltar. They will be visiting different places of cultural interest as well as the GEMA Gallery, with Street Art Mural walks part of the offering too.

The Gibraltar Photographic Society will also be supporting by delivering some sessions to the group to promote basic photography skills and awareness of capturing Gibraltar’s environment.

For more information on their programme contact them directly on email summercamp@themindspaceproject.org

For more information overall contact the Development department on development@culture.gov.gi or call 200 41839