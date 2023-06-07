GCS summer workshops and activities

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is once again offering a cultural programme for young people to enjoy this summer.

The activities include two art related workshops and a dance/ movement class from GEMA Gallery and the Fine Arts Gallery.

These will be delivered by teachers Giovanna Garzon, Gabriella Martinez and Cristina Rodriguez who will be offering fun, creative and interactive sessions.

Outdoor storytelling sessions are also on offer and will be going on tour from some green outdoor spaces and cultural venues.

These sessions delivered by volunteers will be for youngsters aged 4-7.

A two-day photography workshop by the Gibraltar Photographic Society has also been organised for students from the Gibraltar College who will learn the basics of taking a good photo and related skills.

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery will remain open through the summer months with a range of self-led activities on offer. Young people and children are encouraged to visit the Gallery which is based at the City Hall and explore the artwork on show through fun interactive worksheets and the GCS discovery trail.

Adults can also enjoy the artwork and find out more by using QR codes available across the Gallery with its free Wi-Fi.

GCS will also be supporting The Mindspace Project with their ‘Summer Programme with a Difference’.

The aim of the programme is to broaden children’s education about Gibraltar. They will be visiting different places of cultural interest as well as the GEMA and Mario Finlayson Galleries, with Street Art Mural walks part of the offering too.

For more information on their programme contact them on email childinmind@themindspaceproject.org

Booking is essential. Call 20043709 or email mfnationalgallery@culture.gov.gi for more information.

GIBRALTAR CULTURAL SERVICES SUMMER PROGRAMME

Fine Arts Gallery Casemates, Thursday 13th July 11:00am

‘Dance & Movement Workshop’ with Giovanna Garzon ages 7-12

A fun, upbeat dance and movement workshop where children will learn how to work

as part of a team and step out of their comfort zones.

GEMA Gallery, Thursday 20th July 11:00am

‘Frame Your Family’ Art Workshop with Gabriella Martinez ages 6-10

An art workshop/ craft class where participants will make a family collage using

photos and scissors. A fun & creative session.

GEMA Gallery, Thursday 27th July 11:00am

Art Workshop with Cristina Rodriguez ages 8-12

An aboriginal art painting workshop inspired by local marine life. Learn the traditional

dotting technique to create intricate designs.

A hands-on workshop perfect for beginners and those looking to develop their skills

Summer Storytelling for ages 3-7

The popular Storytelling sessions will be on tour for the summer taking young people

to outdoor areas and other interesting venues

Commonwealth Park – Tuesday 4th July 10am

GEMA Gallery – Tuesday 11th July 10am

Campion Park- Tuesday 18th July 10am

Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery – Tuesday 25th July 10am

Booking is essential for all events, more details on

20043709 or email mfnationalgallery @culture.gov.gi

GCS is also supporting the MindSpace Project with their Summer Programme

which features cultural initiatives like Gallery visits and the Street Art Mural Walk.

Tuesday 11th July - Friday 21st July from 09:30 - 12:30

For details, summercamp@themindspaceproject