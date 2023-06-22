Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Jun, 2023

GCS to host ‘book-crossing’ in Main Street

Photo by Alamy/PA.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd June 2023

Gibraltar Cultural Services will be hosting its annual Book-Crossing event in Main Street on Saturday, June 24.

The event aims to encourage the public to exchange books, or pick up a new read.

Last year’s event saw many tourists picking up a read for their travels.

This ties in with the original book crossing concept where books are passed on and circulated, encouraging the aim of “making the whole world a library”, GCS said.

The book crossing provides an opportunity for people to find new publications and encourages interactions between readers where they share recommendations and their love of authors and genres.

Gibraltar Cultural Services staff will be on hand to assist and engage with visitors.

GCS encourages all interested to visit the stall which will be set up outside the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned, between 10am-2pm.

