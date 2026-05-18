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Mon 18th May, 2026

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Features

GCS to restore Gibraltar’s iconic street art

By Chronicle Staff
18th May 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is overseeing a restoration programme to repair some of Gibraltar’s most iconic street art.

The work will be carried out by the artists responsible for each mural and will continue throughout the year, with some initial works already under way.

The Street Art initiative forms part of the Government of Gibraltar’s urban regeneration and cultural development programmes, and has proved popular with residents and visitors.

More information, including a self-led Street Art Walk map, is available at Culture.gi.

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