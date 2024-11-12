Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GCS unveils 'Concerts by Candlelight' series with "Christmas on Strings" at Holy Trinity Cathedral

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services is launching a quarterly ‘Concerts by Candlelight’ series, starting with "Christmas on Strings" on December 17 at Holy Trinity Cathedral, featuring a candlelit string quartet performing Christmas and pop classics.

The event starts at 7pm.

“Join us for a magical evening of candlelit music, where a string quartet will perform cherished Christmas classics, including the greatest hits of pop, in a beautifully illuminated setting,” said a statement from GCS.

“With musical arrangements by Miguel Monge, this quartet aims to provide an intimate and warm experience, perfect for celebrating the spirit of Christmas.”

Tickets priced at £12 are available via www.buytickets.gi. For further information contact GCS Events Department via email: events@culture.gov.gi or on Tel: 20067236

