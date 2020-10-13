Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Oct, 2020

GCSE and A-level 2021 exams delayed by three weeks

By Gabriella Peralta
12th October 2020

By Gabriella Peralta and agencies The Gibraltar Government has said it is currently considering the implications caused by the delay of the 2021 examination season, which will see most A-level and GCSE exams pushed back. UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson unveiled many exams will be delayed by three weeks next year due to the coronavirus...

