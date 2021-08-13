Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Aug, 2021

GCSE results joy as 99.5% pass

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
13th August 2021

Gibraltar’s GCSE students celebrated as they received their results, achieving a 99.5% pass rate. A total of 286 grades scored a level 9, the highest grade, split between Westside students with 182 and Bayside at 104. This marks an increase from last year when 268 grades scored a 9, and from 2019 with 124. Students...

