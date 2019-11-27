GDP benefits from significant investment by the MOD

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) has recently been issued with a considerable amount of new equipment, following local investment by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

All GDP police officers, together with security officers in the Defence Guard Service (DGS), are now equipped with stab/ballistic vests.

“The new vests are much lighter than older versions and represent the very best kit currently on the market,” said a press release from the MOD.

“With police officers now routinely equipped with ‘PAVA’ incapacitant spray and firearms officers carrying the same Taser equipment as their Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) colleagues, the Force carries out its duties protecting the MOD whilst being ready to support other law enforcement colleagues whenever necessary,” the statement added.

Other recent changes have seen the GDP move from its traditional green and white chequered cap band to the more widely used black and white band.

“We are proud to maintain our identity as a police force – something that is generally reflected in our badges and on our vehicles,” said the GDP’s Chief Police Officer, Chief Superintendent Rob Allen.

“That said, in a policing environment where firearms are now more often present than ever before it is essential that we are easily identifiable as police officers. The black and white cap band is an internationally recognized police ‘brand’,” he added.

The statement from the MOD also added that together with the recent upgrades to the firearms capability, the investment in the GDP is a reflection of the value placed on the Force in support of the MOD’s mission in Gibraltar.