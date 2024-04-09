Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Apr, 2024

GDP hosts Special Olympics European Co-ordinator

By Chronicle Staff
9th April 2024

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) recently hosted the European Co-ordinator for the Special Olympics at the GDP Headquarters in Northgate House.

Jan Branderhorst and his wife, both from the Netherlands, were on holiday in Malaga and decided to visit the GDP Headquarters to speak to several GDP Law Enforcement Torch Runs (LETR) representatives.

Mr Branderhorst, currently a police officer, started the LETR with three colleagues in 1997.

Since founding the LETR, Mr Branderhorst has organised numerous Torch Runs in the Netherlands alongside the Torch Run for the European Summer Games in 2014 in Antwerp, Belgium.

Today the LETR for the Special Olympics is the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser for the initiative.

Known as the Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the opening ceremony of the annual summer games of Special Olympics Gibraltar. 

Gibraltar has been involved in the Special Olympics since 1985 and was the first location in Europe to start the Torch Run programme in 1988.

During the visit, Mr Branderhorst and his wife were hosted by PC Byron Lopez and Jane Payas, the LETR representatives within the GDP.

They were given a tour of the control room by PC Joe Martinez and Police Sergeant Kyle Moreno, while also boarding a GDP vessel with PC Gerald Diaz and PC Reggie Azopardi.

A meeting with police dog Robyn and her handler PC Jordan Dean and a meeting with Mark Wood, Deputy Chief of Police and Chief Inspector Eric Olivero also formed part of the visit.

