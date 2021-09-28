Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Sep, 2021

GDP launches runway traffic safety campaign

By Chronicle Staff
28th September 2021

The Gibraltar Defence Police will begin a Traffic Safety Campaign at the airfield, in conjunction with a Road Safety Campaign led by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The campaign, which will begin this week, is designed to improve safety for pedestrians and other road users crossing the airfield.

Police Sergeant Dylan Borastero, who is leading the campaign, said: “We have identified particular risks in this area with cyclists and scooters not displaying lights during the hours of darkness.”

“Our intention is to begin a campaign first to warn individuals where appropriate and hopefully start to change the behaviour.”

Following the warning period, the GDP intends to increase enforcement for these and other traffic offences at the airfield.

Officers have noticed there has been a recent increase in the number of vehicles crossing when a red light is displayed.

In respect of these offences and other traffic offences, the GDP warned that a fixed penalty notice will be issued.

Sgt Borastero said: “In recent years a number of serious accidents and an even greater number of near misses have taken place on this stretch of road.”

“With pedestrians, cyclists and scooters competing for space on Winston Churchill Avenue, together with all other traffic moving to and from the Frontier, this stretch of road is one of the busiest in Gibraltar.”

“We are determined to work with other stakeholders and law enforcement partners to ensure that it also remains one of the safest.”

