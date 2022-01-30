Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

GDP officers receive College of Policing recognition awards

By Chronicle Staff
30th January 2022

Nine Licensed Search Officers (LSOs) were presented with College of Policing recognition awards by Chief of Police, Rob Allen, to mark their completion of five and ten years in the Gibraltar Defence Police Search Team.

The role of the Police Licensed Search Officers (LSO) was recognised to mark 5 years and 10 years’ service in this specialism – Bronze and Silver respectively.

LSOs, led by Police Search Advisers (POLSA), conduct assured searches of venues in advance of public events or visiting MoD assets.

In addition, officers are trained to deliver specialised search across land and within premises to identify evidence in criminal investigations and more broadly.

“I am delighted to be able to present these certificates to you today to recognise the service you have delivered over a protracted period in this very important specialism,” Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) Chief of Police, Rob Allen said.

“I know that the work is hard, conducted over long hours in variable weather and often inhospitable situations. That said the work you do is a vital assurance for both the MoD and often for the wider Gibraltar community. I join the College of Policing, the MoD and the wider community in thanking you for your hard work.”

The recipients of the bronze awards (5 years’ service) were: PC Rowbottom, PC Ferrary, PC Earl, Sgt Cawood, PC Chrayeh, and PC Green.

The recipients of the silver awards (10 years’ service) were: Sgt Dickson, PC Chipolina, and PC Martinez.

