Fri 10th Feb, 2023

GDP welcomes new firearms officer

By Chronicle Staff
10th February 2023

Chief of Gibraltar Defence Police, Rob Allen, announced the return of female officer, PC Kelly Gaivizo, who had completed an eight week course in the Ministry of Defence Police Training Centre in Southwick Park, Portsmouth.

During the firearms module, PC Gaivizo, who joined eight months ago, received training in weapon handling, shooting skills, less lethal options and tactics.

The training included scenario-based training in buildings, vehicles and open areas. This allows officers to demonstrate critical decision-making in a pressured timeframe.

The training includes first aid, from basic to post incident management. Officers are also trained on how to use negotiating skills and how to deal with vulnerable people.

Students are assessed against performance criteria contained within the National Police Firearms Training Curriculum. They must successfully complete all elements in order to pass the course.

Students experiencing difficulties will be given a specific development plan in order to meet their individual learner needs.

Having successfully completed the Firearms Initial Course, PC Gaivizo, can now perform Armed Response duties within the Gibraltar Defence Police.

