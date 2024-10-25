GDPF expresses solidarity with Gibraltar Police Federation on violence against police and emergency services workers

The Gibraltar Defence Police Federation [GDPF] has stated it “strongly supports” the Gibraltar Police Federation amid rise in violence directed towards police officers and emergency service workers in Gibraltar.

“GDP officers regularly operate throughout Gibraltar and at sea, collaborating with their RGP and HM Customs colleagues with the shared aim of keeping our wider Gibraltar community safe,” said a statement from the GDP.

“Recent incidents have underscored a worrying trend of aggression, posing serious risks not only to the safety of our officers but also to the community they serve.”

“These assaults on police officers can lead to physical injuries as well as mental and psychological impacts that may have longer-lasting effects than the visible wounds.”

It added that this issue is prevalent among law enforcement across Europe. Both the GPA and the GDPF are members of EuroCop (European Confederation of Police), an organisation that represents and campaigns to protect the rights, safety, and values of police officers across Europe.

EuroCop, it said, had identified this social issue in recent years and have lobbied EU and UK governments to address this problem.

“Locally, we need to consider implementing harsher penalties for these offences to deter this violence,” said the GDP statement.

“Such actions would reflect a commitment to protecting those who safeguard our community.”

“We recognise the courage and dedication of our police officers and emergency services workers, who consistently place themselves in harm’s way.”

“Their commitment merits our highest respect and protection. Together, we can strive for a safer Gibraltar where everyone can fulfil their roles without fear of violence or intimidation.”